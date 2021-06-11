Gardai appeal for witnesses to serious road crash in Corrandulla

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the N84 at Grange, Corandulla, on Wednesday night.

Two vehicles collided at a junction on the road at approximately 9.15pm – which resulted in one of the vehicles veering off course and crashing into a third vehicle.

The driver from one of the cars, a man, was taken to University Hospital Galway, where his condition is described as serious.

The road was closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have travelled on the N84 between Headford and Galway or on the L2116 between 8.45pm and 9.30pm to come forward.

Gardaí are also asking anyone who may have Dash Cam footage and who may have travelled this route during these times, to make contact with them at Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.