Gardai appeal for witnesses to serious city assault that left man in Beaumont Hospital

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault that took place in the city last weekend.

The incident left a man with serious injuries that required him to be transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The assault took place on the Canal Walk between O’ Briens Bridge and the Salmon Weir Bridge in the Newtownsmith area, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 1.15am, a man in his 20’s received injuries following an altercation with another man – he was taken to Beaumont Hospital in a serious condition.

It’s believed the men traveled by foot through the Long Walk, Spanish Arch and Wolfe Tone Bridge areas before reaching the Canal Walk.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information who was in the Newtownsmith area between 1 and 1.30am on Sunday morning to come foward.

They’re particularly interested in speaking to any road users – including taxis – that may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.