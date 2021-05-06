Gardai appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Salthill

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to the serious assault of a young woman in Salthill a fortnight ago.

Sometime between 7.30pm and 8pm on Saturday, April 24th, the woman was assault by another woman at Salthill Park.

Gardaí say on the day in question, there were a lot of people in Salthill enjoying the sunshine, whom they believe may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone who may have information, including video footage, is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720.