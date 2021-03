print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Eyre Square last week.

A young man was cycling near the Skeff Bar at 11.40pm on Tuesday, March 22nd when he was stopped and violently assaulted.

The assailant is described as a heavy-set man in his 40’s with short dark hair.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt and light coloured pants, and following the assault he walked off in the direction of Merchant’s Road.