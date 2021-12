Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Eyre Square which took place near the Christmas Market last week.

On Friday, December 17th, a man was walking along the top of Eyre Square at 10PM when he was assaulted by another male aged in his 20’s and dressed in all dark clothing.

Any information, or dash cam footage, can be given to Galway Gardai at 091 53 8000