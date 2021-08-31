Gardai appeal for witnesses over fatal collision near Cornamona

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision between a car and a cyclist near Cornamona over the weekend.

John O’ Malley, aged in his 50s, died after he was struck by a car on the R345 at around lunchtime on Sunday.

Originally from Louisburgh in Co. Mayo, Mr. O’ Malley had been living in the Annaghdown area and was married with two daughters.

At the time of the incident, he was taking part in a leisure cycle event organised by Cunga Cycling Club, based in Cong.

Garda Alan Regan is appealing to the public for information on Sunday’s collision – to hear this appeal, and to hear a tribute to John O’Malley tune in to FYI [email protected]