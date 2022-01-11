Gardai appeal for witnesses following string of burglaries in Athenry and Clarinbridge

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Gardai are appealing for information following a string of burglaries in Athenry and Clarinbridge.

It’s after two properties were broken into at Clarke Street, Athenry on Thursday morning.

On the same day, another two properties were broken into at Tonroe, Clarinbridge.

In both cases, a dark coloured saloon car was seen leaving the area at speed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local Garda Station, or Galway Garda Station at 091-538000.

Garda Darragh Browne has details of both incidents.