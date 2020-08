Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Gardai in Spiddal are investigating after a petrol station in the village was broken into in the early hours of this morning.

The burglary happened at around 2:30am and a quantity of cash and cigarettes were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Spiddal Garda Station on 091 553 122 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.