Gardai appeal for witnesses following serious Road Traffic Collision in Mountbellew this morning

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai have appealed for witnesses following a serious Road Traffic Collision in Mountbellew in the early hours of this morning.

The single car collision occurred on the R358, at Treanrevagh, Mountbellew, shortly after 2am.

A man in his 30s was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

Two other males, one in his 30s and the other in his 20s were taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for their injuries.

The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to take place. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.