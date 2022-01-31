Gardai appeal for witnesses following Portumna collision

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Loughrea are appealing for information after a cyclist was struck by a car near Portumna earlier today

It happened at Powers Cross in Ballyshrule near Portumna at around 6.15am this morning.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s was taken to Galway University Hospital where he is currently in a serious condition.

The road has now reopened after a technical exam.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to any road users with video footage from the location between 6:00 and 6:30am to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda station.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR