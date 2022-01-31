Gardai appeal for witnesses following Portumna collision

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Loughrea are appealing for information after a cyclist was struck by a car near Portumna earlier today

It happened at Powers Cross in Ballyshrule near Portumna at around 6.15am this morning.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s was taken to Galway University Hospital where he is currently in a serious condition.

The road has now reopened after a technical exam.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to any road users with video footage from the location between 6:00 and 6:30am to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda station.