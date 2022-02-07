Gardaí appeal for witnesses following latest arson attack in Ballybane

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack on a home at Castlepark in Ballybane last night.

It follows a similar attack on another home in the area in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gardaí responded to the latest incident at Castlepark shortly before 11.30pm last night.

A car was set on fire outside a house, while the front window of the house itself was broken around the same time.

Four people were inside at the time but did not suffer any injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Castlepark area yesterday evening between 10pm and midnight, and who may have observed unusual activity in the area, to make contact.

They’re particularly interested in talking to anyone who has video footage in the area during that time, including dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091-538000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

It’s the second incident of this kind at Castlepark in recent days – after a house in the area was subjected to a serious arson attack during the early hours of Thursday morning.