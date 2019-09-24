Gardai appeal for witnesses following burglaries at city premises

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for information following a break-in at a branch of Subway in the west of the city yesterday morning.

Access to the restaurant at the Old Seamus Quirke Road was gained through a window between 4.45 and 5.15am.

It’s understood a safe and iPad were taking from the premises.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Ballybane Enterprise Centre was broken into.

A cabinet was smashed during the course of the burglary and a safe removed from it.

Garda Nora Brady is appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in either area to contact Mill Street Garda Station on 091 538000.

