Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after several vans were targeted by thieves in the Salthill area today. (17/8)

Between 2 and 3 this afternoon, power tools were stolen from vans parked between Galway Atlantaquaria and Grattan Road.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the area between 2 and 3pm – or anyone with information – to come forward.

They’re urged to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514 720.