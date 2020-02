Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Gort are appealing for information following the burglary of a pub in Derrybrien, Loughrea over the weekend.

The incident occurred between midnight and 8am on Friday, February 14.

The cigarette machine and a quantity of cash were stolen from the premises.

Anyone who may have seen anything unusual in Derrybrien village on Valentine’s night or who may have information which can assist investigating Gardaí are asked to contact Gort Garda Station on 091 636400.