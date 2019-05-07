Gardai appeal for witnesses after man threatened with powertool and forced to hand over cash in Roscam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a man was threatened with a powertool and forced to hand over cash in Roscam.

The incident happened shortly after midnight yesterday at Rosshill Road while the man was sitting in his car.

He found himself blocked by another car – from which a male occupant emerged and approached him carrying a hedgetrimmers.

The man was threatened and forced to hand over cash before the car – described as a grey Ford Focus – left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mill Street Garda Station at 091-538000.

For further details on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 2…