Gardai appeal for witnesses after man dies in crash outside Abbey in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man in his 30s has died following a single vehicle crash outside Abbey in Loughrea early this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened at half 6 this morning, when a car collided with a wall on a local by-road in the Kylemore area between Ballyshrule and Abbey.

The man’s body has been taken to Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe for a post mortem examination.

The man was the driver of the car, and was travelling alone when the incident took place.

The road is closed and local diversions remain in place while investigators examine the crash site.

Anyone who travelled on that road in the early hours of this morning is asked to contact gardaí.

