Gardai appeal for witnesses after components of pipe bomb discovered in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealling for witnesses in connection with the discovery of what is believed to be components of a pipe bomb in a remote area of South Galway.

As part of an intelligence led operation, Gardaí from Gort and Loughrea conducted a search at Scalp Hill in Castledaly yesterday.

Two boxes of ammunition and a suspect device were found during the operation.

The Army Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit attended the scene and the suspect device was made safe.

The scene was sealed off today and a technical examination took place.

Gardai have confirmed they believe the seized items are components of a pipe bomb.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda station at 091-842970 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.