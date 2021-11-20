Gardaí appeal for information on missing teenager known to visit Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai in Longford are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16 year old girl known to frequent the Ballinasloe area.

Louise Little, from Edgeworthstown, was last seen on Tuesday, November 16th.

She’s 5ft 4in tall, with a slim build. long black hair and blue eyes.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who can help officers find Louise to contact Granard Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

The teenager was previously reported missing earlier this month but was located safe and well following a public appeal.