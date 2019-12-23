Gardaí appeal for information following shooting incident in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for information following a shooting incident and criminal damage to a house in Ballinasloe.

The incident took place at around 3am on Sunday morning in Brackernagh, Ballinasloe.

The homeowner was sitting in the front room of the house when she heard two loud bangs.

There was extensive damage to the porch doors, the front door of the house and to a van parked in the driveway.

No one was injured during the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who was in the area of Brackernagh between 2:30 and 3am on Sunday, including taxi drivers and motorists, to contact them at Ballinasloe Garda Station on 09096 31890, that’s a Ballinasloe number – 31890.

The Garda Confidential line is also available at 1800 666 111, that’s 1800 666 111.

For more information on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..