Gardai appeal for information following damage to boat at Oughterard Pier

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai in Oughterard are appealing for information after a boat was damaged in Oughterard last month.

Significant damage was caused to the rear of the boat while it was moored at Oughterard Pier and Gardaí believe the damage was caused by another vessel, or pleasure craft.

The incident is believed to have happened on a date between the 12th and 17th of May.

Gardaí are interested in speaking with anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the pier on these dates and who may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

In particular they are anxious to talk to anyone who may have witnessed a collision with this boat or who may have video footage, including dash cam footage, of this location covering the dates in question.

Anyone with information is asked to make contact with Garda Peter Naughton at Oughterard Garda Station on (091) 557320 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.