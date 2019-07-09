Gardai appeal for information following alleged armed burglary in Rahoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Salthill Gardai are appealing for information following an alleged armed burglary in Rahoon during the early hours of this morning. (9/7)

Occupants of a house in Glenn Dara, Rahoon confronted a male intruder at approximately 3am this morning and followed him outside the premises.

The suspect then reportedly produced a knife and fled on a bicycle.

A number of electrical items along with solid silver flute were taken from the house.

Garda Claire Burke is urging anyone with any information on the incident to contact Salthill Gardai at 091 514720