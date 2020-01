Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for information from the public following a serious assault in Oranmore.

The assault took place outside the Coachhouse on the Main Street of the village at around 1:50 in the morning of the 27th of December.

A male was seriously injured in the assault and was subsequently hospitalised.

Gardaí in Oranmore are asking anyone with information to contact them on 091 38 80 30.

