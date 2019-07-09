Gardai appeal for information after assault and robbery in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An investigation is underway in Oranmore following an alleged assault and robbery of a man on the outskirts of the village last weekend.

A man was allegedly stopped by a group of males at Beech Grove in Oranmore at around 8.50 last Sunday morning.

The group demanded money from the victim, with one suspect reportedly punching him when he claimed he wasn’t carrying any.

The victim was forced to hand over his wallet and the suspects then fled the scene.

Garda Claire Burke is asking the public to contact Gardaí if they noticed anything suspicious in the Oranmore area last Sunday morning.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..