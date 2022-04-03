Gardai appeal for assistance on missing Meath man who may be in the Galway Area

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai in Meath are appealing for the Galway public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who has been missing since Friday.

41 year old Miguel Cordosa has been missing from his home in Ashbourne since Friday morning.

Miguel is described as being 5′ 10″ in height, shaven and has short brown hair.

When last seen Miguel was wearing a light coloured baseball cap, dark coloured jacket, dark coloured pants and a light coloured t-shirt.

It is believed that Miguel may be in the Galway or Limerick areas.

Gardaí and Miguel’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Miguel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.