Gardaí and Student representative bodies concerned students in Galway will be targeted by rental scams

Gardaí and student representative bodies are concerned students in Galway will be targeted by rental scams ahead of college resuming next month.

Almost 1 million euro has been scammed from people who were looking for accommodation between February of 2019 and May of this year.

503 people reported the crime during this time period, with the majority of victims, 7 in 10, under the age of 35.

President of the Union of Students in Ireland Claire Austick thinks students are particularly vulnerable – tune in to FYI [email protected] for more on this