Gardaí and health officials urge people to stick with Covid-19 restrictions over weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí and health officials are urging people to stick with the Covid-19 restrictions this weekend.

The Chief Medical Officer says compliance over the next ten days is crucial to control the virus.

The death toll in the Republic has risen to over one thousand, including 5 healthcare workers who’ve lost their lives.

733 people are currently being treated in hospital with 118 in intensive care.

The latest figures also show there are now 331 confirmed cases in Galway.

The HSE’s Dr Sarah Doyle says people should continue following the guidelines.

Dr. Doyle says what we’ve done so far has been difficult but very effective and there’s no doubt the death toll would’ve been much greater without social distancing.

The Health Minister is also reminding people not to be lazy with social distancing and cocooning this weekend.

Simon Harris says the virus needs to be suppressed further before any restrictions are lifted – and the next 10 days will be crucial.