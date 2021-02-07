Gardai and emergency services continue search following incident last night at the Quincentennial Bridge

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Gardai and emergency services are continuing a search and rescue operation this morning after a woman was believed to have entered the water from Quincentennial Bridge, in Galway City yesterday evening.

An Garda Síochána was assisted by the local fire brigade, civil defence, The R.N.L.I. and the Coast Guard as they carried out a search of the area.

The search was stood down at 9pm last night and resumed at first light this morning.

No further details are available at this time