Gardai and Emergency Services attending scene of Road Traffic Collision on N17

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of a road traffic collision that occurred on Knock Road, Kilkelly, Co Mayo at approximately 1:10pm today.
One vehicle and one motorbike were involved in this collision.
The driver of the motorbike, a man aged in his 20s has since been taken to University Hospital Galway where he is receiving treatment.
The road has been closed to allow for a technical examination.
Diversions are currently in place.
No further updates are available at this time.