Gardai and Emergency Services attending scene of Road Traffic Collision on N17

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of a road traffic collision that occurred on Knock Road, Kilkelly, Co Mayo at approximately 1:10pm today.

One vehicle and one motorbike were involved in this collision.

The driver of the motorbike, a man aged in his 20s has since been taken to University Hospital Galway where he is receiving treatment.

The road has been closed to allow for a technical examination.

Diversions are currently in place.

No further updates are available at this time.