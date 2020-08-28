Gardaí and Army Bomb Disposal Unit remove suspicious device from premises in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A suspicious device found at a premises in Ballinasloe this afternoon has been deemed non-viable by army experts

Gardaí and the Army Bomb Disposal Unit removed the suspicious device from the premises in Hymany Park at approximately 1:30 this afternoon.

An examination of the scene took place and the device were removed by the Explosives Ordinance Disposal team, the EOD, who deemed it non-viable on further examination

Gardaí are asking anyone with any information to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on (090 960) 31890 or the Garda Confidential Line