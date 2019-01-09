Current track
Garda unit to investigate sexual abuse and domestic violence becomes operational in Galway today

Written by on 9 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new garda unit to investigate sexual abuse and domestic violence has become operational in Galway today.

The new units also launched in Dublin south central, Kerry, Kilkenny, Waterford and Limerick.

The Divisional Protective Services Units are specifically tasked with investigating sexual crime, child abuse and domestic violence with the aim of delivering a more professional approach to these sensitive types of investigations.

The units form part of the garda siochana’s modernisation and renewal programme and brings to 10 the number of specialised units in the country.

Another 19 units will be set up in the remaining garda divisions throughout the year.

Training for officers who will work in these areas is already underway.

The first module, on Sexual Crime investigation includes input from victims of sexual abuse.

