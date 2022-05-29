Garda Traffic Plan in place for this afternoon’s Connacht Senior Football Final

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Garda Traffic Management Plan has been put in place for this afternoon’s Connacht Senior Football Final in Pearse Stadium.

Galway face Roscommon with the game throwing in at 1.45.

Stiles at the ground will open at 11.30am.

It is estimated that over 20,000 supporters will be attending today’s game.

This will result in increased traffic in the Galway, Salthill and Pearse Stadium areas and Gardai have urged all supporters to arrive early, in order to avoid traffic congestion and potential delays entering the Stadium.

As part of a traffic management plan a number of road closures and significant traffic restrictions will be in place.

An Garda Síochána will be operating a traffic cordon in the vicinity of the Stadium and access will only be for local residents and holders of Car Passes or Permits.

Supporters are reminded that there are ample Car Parks in Galway City and Salthill and patrons are encouraged to use these car parks and walk or to take public transport to/from Salthill.

Supporters are also reminded to park legally and responsibly at all times and to be conscious, mindful and respectful to the needs of and local residents.