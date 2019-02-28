Garda sustains facial injuries in assault at Clifden District Court today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions after a Garda in his forties was injured during an incident at Clifden District Court today.

The Garda sustained facial injuries when he was assaulted by a 20-year-old man shortly before 11am.

His assailant, who was in Garda custody at the time, later appeared before the court on other matters and was remanded in custody.

The injured Garda was taken by Ambulance to UHG but his injures are not life threatening.