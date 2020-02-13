Garda Superintendant praises three Gardai for water rescue in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Garda Superintendant Marie Skehill has today praised the three Gardaí involved in the rescue of a young man from the River Corrib in the city

The man was rescued from icy waters after he fell into Corrib canal at O’Brien’s Bridge in the city in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Garda Kevin Molyneaux, Garda Jonathan Durkin and Sergeant Gearóid O Dúinn were quick to react when they received a report that a man had fallen into Corrib canal

Arriving at the scene, they could see a man struggling in the water. Members of the public had got a lifebuoy to the man but were having difficulty taking him from the water.

Garda Molyneaux, Garda Durkin and Sergeant O Dúinn went to the brink of the canal where they were able to catch hold of the man, and bring him to safety.

The young man was taken to University Hospital Galway where he received treatment for hypothermia and minor injuries.

Superintendent Marie Skehill says the Gardaí involved are to be commended for their selfless actions and prompt response which led to the successful rescue of the young man.