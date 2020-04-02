Garda Sergeant to be based in Headford during COVID-19 crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Garda Sergeant has been appointed to Headford Garda Station for the duration of the Coronavirus crisis.

It’s the first permanently deployed member of the force to the village garda station in years, with current Gardai from Tuam using the building only when they’re in the area.

It’s understood the move is in line with HSE and Government advice on social distancing.

In a statement to Galway Bay FM news, An Garda Síochána said the restructuring will “provide greater resilience and prevent contagion in An Garda Síochána.”

Tuam area Fine Gael Councillor, Andrew Reddington says the extra Garda support will be a great asset to the local communities: