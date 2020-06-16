Garda report shows drugs worth over 300k seized in county area this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí seized over 300-thousand euro worth of illegal drugs in the county in the first five months of 2020.

€140,000 of Heroin, €95,000 worth of cannabis and €71,000 in cocaine has been confiscated by Gardai since January.

That’s according to the latest Garda Report which was circulated at a meeting of the County’s Joint Policing Committee this week.

The report – which compares months January to May of 2020 to the same period last year – also shows a 52 per cent drop in rape in the county and a 30 per cent drop in non-aggravated sexual assault.

Theft from cars saw an increase of 35 per cent, and burglaries rose by 13 per cent, while theft from shops dropped by 9 per cent.

Fatal road accidents dropped from 2 in 2019 to 1 in 2020, while accidents resulting in serious injury fell by 25 per cent.

Instances of intoxicated driving jumped from 106 last year to 116.

Meanwhile, domestic incidents involving a breach of barring order, safety order and protection order rose by 47 per cent.