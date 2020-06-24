Garda report shows 350% rise in begging incidents in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The latest Garda Report shows a 350 per cent rise in the number of begging incidents in Galway City.

27 cases of begging were reported by Gardaí between January and May of this year, compared to six in 2019.

At a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week, Councillors Frank Fahy and Terry O’Flaherty welcomed the fact more action was being taken on begging – saying it gives a poor image of the city.

Meanwhile, newly co-opted Green Party Councillor Niall Murphy questioned whether a system was in place to direct those found begging to services that could help them.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway bay fm news…