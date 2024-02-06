Galway Bay FM

6 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Garda renew appeal over hit-and-run in Oranmore that left motorcyclist injured

Share story:
Garda renew appeal over hit-and-run in Oranmore that left motorcyclist injured

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Oranmore.

The incident happened at the Carrowmoneash Roundabout near the Maldron Hotel on Wednesday, January 10th.

Between 7.35am and 7.45am, a dark coloured vehicle collided with a motorcyclist and left the scene towards Claregalway.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station.

Share story:

Pupils at St. Annin’s in Roscahill mark Safer Internet Day

Today, schools all around Galway and beyond have been marking Safer Internet Day with activities, projects and talks. The global event is celebrating 21 y...

Thursday's status yellow warning for snow and ice includes Galway

A status yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for Thursday includes Galway It affects Connacht, Monaghan and Cavan – with a separate, but ...

University of Galway breaks ground on major new library project

University of Galway has today broken ground on a major new library and learning commons project. It’s been described as a state of the art facility...

Shortages of secondary school places reported across five counties, including Galway

Shortages of secondary school places have been reported across five counties, including Galway. A number of parents in Galway, Kildare, Wicklow, Dublin an...