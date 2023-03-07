Garda renew appeal for witnesses over shots fired at home in Rahoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses after shots were fired at a home in Rahoon last week.

The incident took place at Corrach Bui at around 4.30am on Friday, March 3rd.

Damage was caused to the property, but no injuries were reported – the investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made so far.

Gardai are now appealing to anyone who may have been travelling in the Rahoon, Western Distributor Road or Westside areas on the morning, who may have witnessed in the incident.

They’re asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091-538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.