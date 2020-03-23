Garda presence at popular outdoor amenity areas across Galway in bid to support social distancing guidelines

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Garda Superintendent of Galway Garda Division has appealed to the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

It comes as crowds gathered in many of Galway’s popular amenity areas yesterday such as the Prom in Salthill, Renville in Oranmore and Dog’s Bay in Roundstone.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley says there will be a garda presence in certain pinch-point locations in a bid to support social distancing guidelines.

He says the community needs to work together to minimise the impact of COVID 19 with community transmission a huge factor in the ongoing spread.

The Garda Chief has also stressed laws will be enforced during this emergency period with 20 drunk drivers detected since the beginning of March.

He says there is now a four-unit rostering system in place with resouces available around the clock and separated island units spread across the county.

Chief Superintendent Curley told Galway Bay fm news resources will be put into areas where the numbers gathering are excessive….