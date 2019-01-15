Current track
Garda liaisons identified for councillors in bid to tackle anti social behaviour in Tuam

15 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four Garda sergeants in Tuam have been identified as key contacts for the reporting of anti-social behaviour in the area.

It follows a private deputation of Gardai to the municipal district meeting late last year where calls were made for a Garda liaison officer.

Officials advised that four sergeants have been identified as points of contact for Tuam Municipal District councillors.

