Garda liaisons identified for councillors in bid to tackle anti social behaviour in Tuam
Written by GBFM News on 15 January 2019
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four Garda sergeants in Tuam have been identified as key contacts for the reporting of anti-social behaviour in the area.
It follows a private deputation of Gardai to the municipal district meeting late last year where calls were made for a Garda liaison officer.
Officials advised that four sergeants have been identified as points of contact for Tuam Municipal District councillors.