Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai are continuing their investigations into two burglaries that took place in the Glenamaddy Area on Wednesday last.

Both took place on Wednesday last the 27th of October between the hours of 11am and 7pm.

Both houses were empty at the time and no one was injured in the burglaries.

Gardai have renewed their appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information are asked to contact the Gardai confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.