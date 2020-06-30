Garda investigation underway as man hospitalised following alleged city centre assault

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway Gardai are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault in the city centre at the weekend. (28/6)

A man was taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon following an alleged assault at Prospect Hill off Eyre Square between 12 and 12.30 pm.

The victim was taken to UHG for treatment but has since been discharged.

Galway Gardai are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have cctv, mobile phone of dash cam footage to contact them at Mill Street Garda Station on 091 538000.