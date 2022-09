Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Garda investigation is underway in Connemara after a man’s body was found in a house in Loch Conaortha, near the village of Kilkierán this afternoon

A Garda spokesperson told FYI Galway that they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of the man in his 70s

He added that a post mortem examination will take place later, and its results will determine the course of the investigation