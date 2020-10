Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating following a stabbing incident in the Ballybane area last evening.

It’s understood a teenage boy was approached by an unknown male during the incident which took place at 6pm at the grounds of St. Brigid’s Church.

Following an altercation, the teen received a single stab wound and was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment.

It’s understood the injuries to the teen’s side, are not life threatening.

A Garda investigation is underway.