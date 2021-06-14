Garda investigation following road crash at Cloughanover

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating following a single vehicle road crash which occurred on the N84 outside Headford at the weekend.

The incident took place at approximately 4am yesterday (June 13) when a vehicle crashed near a car dealership based in Cloughanover.

A number of parked vehicles at the dealership were damaged as a result of the collision.

The driver, a man aged in his early 20s, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Garda investigations are ongoing.