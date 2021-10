Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating following a break-in at the Centra shop in Moylough overnight.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the early hours of this morning.

It’s understood a quantity of cash was taken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have video footage to contact Ballinasloe Gardaí on 090-96-31890.