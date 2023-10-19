Galway Bay FM

19 October 2023

Garda investigation continuing after young man hospitalised following disturbance at Ballinfoile Park

Garda investigation continuing after young man hospitalised following disturbance at Ballinfoile Park

The Garda investigation is continuing into a disturbance at Ballinfoile Park which resulted in a young man being hospitalised

The man was taken to UHG with non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a car during yesterday’s disturbance

Gardaí were alerted to the scene around 4pm following reports of a large group gathering in the area.

The car involved in the incident was later seized by Gardaí.

No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing.

