Garda investigation commenced following discovery of human remains in Maam Cross Area of Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardaí have commenced an investigation following the discovery of human remains in the Maam Cross area of County Galway earlier today.

In a statement released to the media this afternoon, a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date and the results of this post-mortem examination, and DNA analysis by Forensic Science Ireland, will assist investigating Gardaí in confirming the identity of the remains and with the course of their investigations.

Gardai have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.