Garda investigation after stones thrown at oncoming traffic at busy stretch of Curragh Line

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating after stones were thrown at oncoming traffic on a busy stretch of the Curragh Line on the outskirts of the city yesterday.

The incident took place near Carrowbrowne Halting Site on the N84 at around 3.25pm.

It’s understood a windscreen was smashed when stones were directed at oncoming vehicles on the heavily trafficked route.

Local councillor James Charity told Galway Talks four to five vehicles were struck at the time – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…