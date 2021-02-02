Garda investigation after 17 dogs are seized in Kiltullagh

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An investigation has been launched after Gardaí seized 12 dogs and five puppies in the Kiltullagh area.

The seizure was made shortly after 10am on Monday when Gardaí searched a number of vehicles near Kiltulllagh.

During the course of the search, five golden labrador puppies, a black lurcher, two chihuahuas, three collie cross, two springer spaniels, a foxhound beagle, a terrier, a cocker spaniel, and a setter were found in three separate vehicles.

Gardaí believe these dogs may have been stolen and are anxious to return the dogs and pups to their rightful owners.

Anyone who may be missing a dog or may have had a dog stolen recently matching the description of these animals is asked to contact Athenry Garda Station on 091-844016 or Galway Garda Station on 091-538000.